10 people including ex-MP, justice join BNM

Ten people, including a former Jatiya Party lawmaker, a retired Supreme Court justice, a police DIG and businessmen have joined the newly established political party, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), with the intention of participating in the upcoming 12th national elections.

BNM has also sold 300 nomination forms as of Saturday, party member Professor Dr Abdur Rahman Khokon told The Business Standard.

The formal induction of these new members took place at the party's central office in Gulshan, the capital, on Saturday (25 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was attended by the party's acting chairman, Shah Mohammad Abu Jafar, Vice Chairman Dewan Shamsul Abedin, Professor Abdur Rahman, Advocate Rafiqul Islam, and other party leaders.

The new members include former Jatiya Party lawmaker Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, ex-Supreme Court justice Mir Hasmat Ali, former Bangladesh Navy commander Sajedul Karim, businessman Sharif Badsha, former Bangladesh Police DIG Dr Muniruzzaman, Supreme Court Senior Advocate Siraj Uddin, former Citizens for Good Governance leader Md Islam Ibn Sayem, labor leader Md Zakir Hossain Litu, businessman Md Khalil Ullah, and software engineer Syed Hasan.

