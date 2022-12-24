22 Jamaat men held from Chattogram, Cumilla

Police have detained 22 Jamaat leaders and activists, who in soliderity with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, brought out processions in various districts of the country simultaneously.

In Cumilla, the Detective Branch of Police detained 12 Jamaat activists while two others were held by Kotwali Model Thana Police from Tomchambridge area of the city.

Jamaat arranged the procession as part of the party's central programme on Saturday.

Around 3pm, police chased them from Salahuddin Hotel intersection to Tomchambridge area and detained 14 individuals as they attempted to escape the scene.

Of them, two were identified as Khorshed Alam and Enamul Haque of Lashkarvilla area of the city.

Cumilla DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rajesh Barua confirmed The Business Standard of the arrest of 12 people. He said the arrestees had a plan of sabotage.

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Kamran Hossain confirmed the arrest of two people by Kotwali Thana police.

"Police arrested them on suspicion of being accused. Their identity is being verified. If they are accused, they will be arrested," Kamran Hossain said.

In Chattogram, Panchlaish Thana police on Saturday (24 December) held eight Jamaat men from the port city's Mohammadpur area while they were returning from the mass procession.

A case has been filed against the arrestees on the charge of carrying out attacks on the police, Panchlaish police station's Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Swapan Jawti Barua told The Business Standard.

Chattogram City Jamaat Ameer Mawlana Muhammad Shahjahan led the procession that started from Sholokbahar Madrasa of the city.