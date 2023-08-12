10 injured in BNP infighting in Brahmanbaria

Politics

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

10 injured in BNP infighting in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 08:57 pm
10 injured in BNP infighting in Brahmanbaria

A clash between two factions of the BNP in Brahmanbaria has left at least 10 people injured, including Juba Dal General Secretary Yasin Mahmud.

The altercation occurred over disagreements regarding the formation of the zilla committee and took place on Power House Road in the town on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the central BNP announced the Brahmanbaria zilla convening committee on 10 August. Since then, those who have been deprived of posts have become active in demanding the abolition of the committee. There was tension between the two sides.

On Saturday, a rally was led by new convening committee member secretary Sirajul Islam from Powerhouse Road. Simultaneously, a discussion meeting and cake-cutting ceremony were organised to celebrate the birthday of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko. This event was led by former district BNP president Hafizur Rahman Molla Kochi and former general secretary Zahirul Haque.

At a certain point, the two groups began to chase each other, leading to a conflict.

Aslam Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said the police were informed and managed to control the situation. One individual was arrested at the scene."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP infighting / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May