10 injured in BNP infighting in Brahmanbaria

A clash between two factions of the BNP in Brahmanbaria has left at least 10 people injured, including Juba Dal General Secretary Yasin Mahmud.

The altercation occurred over disagreements regarding the formation of the zilla committee and took place on Power House Road in the town on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the central BNP announced the Brahmanbaria zilla convening committee on 10 August. Since then, those who have been deprived of posts have become active in demanding the abolition of the committee. There was tension between the two sides.

On Saturday, a rally was led by new convening committee member secretary Sirajul Islam from Powerhouse Road. Simultaneously, a discussion meeting and cake-cutting ceremony were organised to celebrate the birthday of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko. This event was led by former district BNP president Hafizur Rahman Molla Kochi and former general secretary Zahirul Haque.

At a certain point, the two groups began to chase each other, leading to a conflict.

Aslam Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said the police were informed and managed to control the situation. One individual was arrested at the scene."