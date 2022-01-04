10 injured in BCL infighting in city

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League during a rally on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, the clash occurred between groups from Jasimuddin Hall and Dhaka College near Aparajeyo Chattar of Bat Tala.

The rally was held to mark the 74th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

They first engaged in fist fights and then used bamboo sticks during the clash that erupted over competition to take places in front of the rally.

Dhaka University unit BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee were injured as they tried to stop the fighting, said wtinesses at the scene.

Several of the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of police camp there.