10 injured in Awami League factional clash in Munshiganj

At least 10 people were injured in a factional clash of ruling Awami League ahead of a dua mahfil programme marking the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Munshiganj.

According to locals, the clash broke out following an altercation between the followers of Munshiganj Municipal Councilor Maqbul Hossain and Gazaria upazila Awami League General Secretary Mansoor Ahmed Jinnah at the old bus stand area of the district around 5pm Friday (29 September).

Maqbul Hossain told The Business Standard, "The followers of Jinnah came to the embankment near the launch ghat in Hatlakhiganj area of the city in a trawler. They assaulted my younger brother. Then, on the way to the programme with a procession, they beat up my elder brother Monir Hossain who was standing in the old bus stand area."

Mansoor Khan Jinnah said, "It was an unexpected incident, but I was not involved. Some of my people were injured too."

Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam told reporters the police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the clash.

"The police brought the situation under control by charging batons on the agitated people. No one was arrested in connection with the incident," he said.