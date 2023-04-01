10 hurt as BNP programme comes under police attack in Rajshahi

At least 10 people were injured after police officials baton charged a sit-in programme of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Rajshahi.

Police dispersed the BNP gathering staged at Sagarpara intersection of the metropolitan city around 3pm Saturday (1 April), said BNP Joint Secretary Harunur Rashid.

At that time, BNP Rajshahi district Convenor Abu Syed Chand along with hundred others were arrested from the scene, said BNP chairperson's Adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu.

Protesting the police attack, Harunur Rashid said the law enforcers unjustly baton charged their peaceful sit-in programme.

"Initially we came under police attack in Sagarpara and later in Rani Bazar area as we moved toward Bhubanmohon Park in the city," he said.

Boalia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Sohrawardy Hossain said, "The BNP was only allowed to stage their programme in Bhubanmohan Park. But they were trying to create public disturbance by staging protests in different places starting from Sagarpara."

Denying BNP's claim of injuring their party men, he said seven people were arrested from the streets for causing public disturbance.