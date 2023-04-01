10 hurt as BNP programme comes under police attack in Rajshahi

Politics

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

10 hurt as BNP programme comes under police attack in Rajshahi

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
10 hurt as BNP programme comes under police attack in Rajshahi

At least 10 people were injured after police officials baton charged a sit-in programme of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Rajshahi. 

Police dispersed the BNP gathering staged at Sagarpara intersection of the metropolitan city around 3pm Saturday (1 April), said BNP Joint Secretary Harunur Rashid. 

At that time, BNP Rajshahi district Convenor Abu Syed Chand along with hundred others were arrested from the scene, said BNP chairperson's Adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu. 

Protesting the police attack, Harunur Rashid said the law enforcers unjustly baton charged their peaceful sit-in programme. 

"Initially we came under police attack in Sagarpara and later in Rani Bazar area as we moved toward Bhubanmohon Park in the city," he said.

Boalia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Sohrawardy Hossain said, "The BNP was only allowed to stage their programme in Bhubanmohan Park. But they were trying to create public disturbance by staging protests in different places starting from Sagarpara." 

Denying BNP's claim of injuring their party men, he said seven people were arrested from the streets for causing public disturbance. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / clash with police / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

10h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

9h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

2h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

4h | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

5h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared