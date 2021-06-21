1 killed, 8 hurt in Bhola UP polls clash as law enforcers open fire

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 05:06 pm

Voters queue outside of a polling centre in Barishal&#039;s Muladi upazila. Photo: TBS
Voters queue outside of a polling centre in Barishal's Muladi upazila. Photo: TBS

A man was killed and at least eight others were injured as law enforcement agencies fired shots during a clash between supporters of two Union Parishad member candidates in Char Fasson upazila of Bhola this morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain (23), from Hazariganj Union Parishad.

"The clash took place as the supporters of two candidates - Yeasin and Yousuf – tried to take control of the Char Fakira Primary School polling centre around 11.30am," Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sashibhushan Police Station, told The Business Standard.

He said, "Police and BGB members fired shots in order to bring the situation under control as the supporters of two groups locked in a skirmish."

"The injured have been sent to the hospital," the OC said, adding that one of them is in critical condition.

Earlier today, the phase elections of union parishads (UP), as well as by-polls in eleven municipalities and the Lakshmipur-2 constituency began.

The voting started at 8am in the morning and will continue till 4pm at 204 union parishads under 41 upazilas of 13 districts across the country.

Initially, the voting today was scheduled to take place in 371 UPs but due to the alarming rise of Covid-19 infection in some places, they have been suspended.

Elsewhere, two people got hurt as clashes broke out between the supporters of member candidates - Alauddin Titu and Mohiuddin Lablu – at a polling station in Ward-2 of Keshabpur Union in Patuakhali's Baufal upazila.

They have been sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for treatment.

