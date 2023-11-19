1 injured in Narayanganj as police fire rubber bullet, BNP claims

Politics

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 12:40 pm

Araihazar upazila BNP brings out procession in the Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Araihazar upazila BNP brings out procession in the Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP claimed one party man has been injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets during their procession to support hartal in Narayanganj's Araihazar today. 

Police, however, claimed no one was injured.

Earlier in the morning, BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to support the ongoing 48-hour nationwide hartal.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said followers of BNP's Assistant International Affairs Secretary Nazrul Islam Azad brought out a procession in the Pachrukhi area of the highway. 

Ahsan Habib, the officer-in-charge of Araihazar police station, said the BNP activists attacked police when they went to the spot to control the situation.

"BNP activists were dispersed while attempting anarchy on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway," he said.

He also said no one was injured, and the situation is currently under control.

Meanwhile, Azad's followers claim the police fired tear gas and shotgun shells "unprovoked" upon seeing the strike supporters, "severely injuring" one person. 

The man BNP claims were injured during the clash with police. Photo: Collected
The man BNP claims were injured during the clash with police. Photo: Collected

"He has been admitted to a local hospital. Several others were injured due to the tear gas," they said, further claiming that local Awami League activists vandalised the homes of BNP activists "in the presence of police" following the incident.

On 31 October, there were similar clashes between BNP activists and police in Narayanganj's Pachrukhi area that injured at least eight police officers.

