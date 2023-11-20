Politics not a focus during Bangladesh-India foreign secy level meeting: Momen

The upcoming foreign secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India, slated for 24 November in New Delhi, will not focus on political issues, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"There will be no political discussion in the FOC [Foreign Office Consultation]. There will be a constructive discussion on the unresolved issues. The political discussion has already taken place," he told reporters in reply to a question in his office on Monday (20 November).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited India during the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September this year, where she held meetings with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

At that time, Momen said, "India, as a large democratic country, expects peace and stability in its neighbouring countries. India wants that there should be no damage to the democratic system in the process of the change of power. This is India's position that the presence of an unconventional [caretaker] government should never come again. "

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to sit in a joint consultative meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Quatra in New Delhi on 24 November.

The meeting is expected to discuss river water distribution, defence, energy, trade, electricity, border management, among other issues.

Recently, during a meeting of the defence and foreign ministers of India and the United States in New Delhi, the issue of Bangladesh was discussed in view of the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad elections.

In the meeting, Washington was informed by New Delhi that how the elections will be held is an internal matter of Bangladesh. However, Washington has not yet openly commented on New Delhi's position on Bangladesh.

The last FOC meeting between Bangladesh and India was held in Dhaka in February this year.

Meanwhile, during Monday's press briefing, Foreign Minister Momen said several Japanese companies want to invest in Bangladesh's blue economy, tourism, and other sectors.