Politicians must play their role to ensure communal harmony: Article 19

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

Politicians must play their role to ensure communal harmony: Article 19

People have to resist the politics based on the religion of the majority people aiming at gaining ill interests only

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

People from all professions, especially politicians, have to take a significant role to counter communalism and religious intolerance in the country, said discussants at a programme organised by UK-based international human rights organisation Article 19.

"We all have a responsibility to fight against communalism, fundamentalism and religious bigotry. Alongside family, educational institutions and religious leaders, it is the politicians who have the most responsibility in this case. We have to resist the politics based on the religion of the majority people aiming at gaining ill interests only,'' said Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of Article 19 South Asia, at the programme on Monday.

"Knowing about all religions can build religious equality and harmony among people. We have to make our youth interested in this,'' he said further while speaking at a live radio show on Community Radio Naf 99.2 FM organised to promote communal harmony, pluralism, inclusion and tolerance in the society.

Highlighting the role of social media users, especially the youth, in maintaining communal harmony, the programme discussed the role of internet users and local opinion leaders in preventing the spread of rumours, misinformation, disinformation, fake news, hate speech and incitement to communal violence online.

Anchored by Radio Naf officials Harunur Rashid and Joya Paul, the live programme titled "The Role of Internet Users in Maintaining Communal Harmony" included listeners over the phone as well those who shared their questions and opinions on various issues related to the use of the internet and social media. 

Tamanna Mustari, Assistant Director, Department of Secondary and Higher Education, said the tendency on becoming "viral" is rampant among young people nowadays. Many of them spread rumours and fake news online only to get "attention", without realising its consequences. 

"Since most of the online users are young we need to make them educated more about digital literacy and media information literacy," she added.

Santosh Kumar Sheel, an assistant professor at Teknaf Government College, said rumours are provoking communal attacks the most in recent incidents of communal violence. Unnecessary tensions are often created in religious festivals, which have nothing to do with religious rituals. 

"So, we all need to be aware of the responsibility of behaving as well as celebrating the festival," he added.

While speaking about rumours, journalist Jabed Iqbal Chowdhury said rumours and fake news spread quickly when there is a lack of accurate information on any incident at the local level. In 2012, Buddhist temples in Ramu were set on fire and destroyed following rumours circulated on Facebook. Therefore, the government and the media should be more responsible in disseminating accurate information as quickly as possible in case of any sensitive incident.
 

Top News

Article 19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

5h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

7h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

10h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

30m | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

30m | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

5h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike