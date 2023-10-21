Political will needed to control teenage gangs: Speakers

Political will needed to control teenage gangs: Speakers

Political will is essential to effectively manage teenage gangs, as some political leaders exploit teenagers for their political gain, speakers at a seminar said today.

"Preventing teenage gangs cannot be solely achieved through stringent legal measures. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable those supporting such activities, necessitating high-level political decisions to effectively prevent juvenile gangs," High Court Division Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif said while speaking as the chief guest at the seminar.

Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF) organised the seminar titled "The role of administration, political parties and media in controlling teenage gangs" at Cirdap Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (21 October), reads a press release.

Speaking at the seminar, Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif emphasized for a collaborative effort from the administration, media, educators, students, and parents to curb the emergence of teenage gangs.

He further said it is essential to establish a contemporary, child and adolescent-friendly correctional system.

BHRF Secretary General Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan presented the keynote speech in the seminar moderated by BHRF Chairperson Advocate Elina Khan. Dhaka University Law Faculty Professor Hafizur Rahman Karzon, ATN Bangla Executive Director (Communications) Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran also spoke at the event.

In his speech, Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran suggested that political parties should commit not to involve teenagers in political campaigns.

Kiran emphasised the significance of cultivating social resistance to address adolescent crimes through the promotion of family, social, and religious values.

