Political violence has no place in democracy: US State Department

Political violence has no place in a democracy, says the United States' State Department.

During a regular briefing on 27 July Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel said "We favor no political party. We support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful elections.

"We've also emphasised the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve this goal, and certainly continue to believe that this endeavor has no space or room for political violence."

Previously on 26 July he said, they have always emphasised the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve the latter's goal of free and fair elections.

"It's an important aspect of our bilateral relationship. And we believe that free and fair elections are a shared priority, and many Bangladeshi government officials, including the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), have themselves said that it is their goal," Patel said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh conveyed its dismay to 13 envoys in Dhaka over their "undiplomatic behaviour".

"We expressed our dissatisfaction. I hope that after our discussion today, they will realise that their joint statement has been presented prematurely, out of step with the flow of events, and they will refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour in the future," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.

He said they advised the diplomats to be constructive, reminding them of the Vienna Convention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors or high commissioners of the 13 foreign missions that issued a joint statement recently after a candidate was assaulted during a by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency.