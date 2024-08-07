Political vacuum should end soonest by forming an interim government: Dr Debapriya

Bangladesh

UNB
07 August, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:33 pm

Talking to UNB, he stated that the new interim cabinet has to achieve the trust of "Chatra-Janata" (students and common people), who set an example of high sacrifice to bring back democratic rights to the citizens and the enabling environment in the country.

Eminent economist and civil society organiser Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said the country needs to end the current political vacuum immediately by forming an interim government.

Talking to UNB, he stated that the new interim cabinet has to achieve the trust of "Chatra-Janata" (students and common people), who set an example of high sacrifice to bring back democratic rights to the citizens and the enabling environment in the country.

Putting in place the full interim government has become urgent for addressing the unleashed arson, revenge killings, and attacks on minorities as well as destruction of public properties. Restoring law and order as well as the security of the citizens is the utmost immediate priority, he said.

"Thereafter we need to define the mandate and tasks of the new government," Dr Debapriya pointed out. One of the major tasks would be to prepare for an inclusive and fair national election. "To that end, we would need to put together an independent and competent new Election Commission."

"To support that process we shall have to put in place an independent judiciary to deal with, among others, the huge number of political cases, recreate a non-political public administration, and ensure effective delivery of public services—health, education, and social protection—to the citizens at the grassroots," he said.

Dr Debapriya also said the punishment for the killing of innocent students and general people has to be ensured urgently and visibly. This has to be accompanied by establishing freedom of expression and mobilisation, independence of media, and adequate space for the civil society, he observed.

He opined that to undertake measures to energise the economic activities, the new government will be well advised to prepare a White Paper on the state of the economy. Such a documentary prepared through a consultative process can guide the new government towards overcoming the recent shocks, stabilising the economy, and undertaking structural reforms, he added.

Indeed this is to be seen, to what extent the prevailing realities will allow the new government to undertake "reform of the state", i.e. measures beyond regular pursuit of governance, said Dr Debapriya. 

Managing the expectations of the youth forces that unleashed the recent changes in the country as well as keeping under control the traditional forces will be a critical challenge for the new incumbent government, Dr Debapriya said.

