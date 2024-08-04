Political solution needed to address quota reform movement: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Political solution needed to address quota reform movement: Experts

The discussion took place during a webinar titled "Carnage in Bangladesh: What Happened? What's Next?" organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies yesterday (3 August).

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:49 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Experts have said that the economic challenges arising from the quota reform movement are not the primary concern; rather, the underlying economic and political issues fueling the unrest must be addressed through political means. 

The discussion took place during a webinar titled "Carnage in Bangladesh: What Happened? What's Next?" organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies yesterday (3 August).

"The quota movement might appear to be an economic issue, but it is deeply intertwined with political and social problems. Therefore, this issue requires a political solution," said Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Khatun explained that there are vast opportunities for youth in the labour market, but the management of these markets needs to be revised, and policies are often designed to benefit only a select few. 

"We hear a lot about high growth and social development, but not everyone benefits equally. Political leadership and bureaucracy often create an elite group that influences policy-making, leading to the exclusion of many students who are now expressing their frustrations," she added.

She further noted that certain policies are designed to favor specific sectors like power, garment, and banking, while essential areas like education, healthcare, social security, and skill development receive insufficient funding.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, a former adviser to the caretaker government, suggested that the current situation is not necessarily a cause for economic alarm, but it does demand a critical examination of the movement's agenda and grievances. 

"The focus should be on understanding the underlying causes of the unrest, which include issues like corruption and question leaks, not just the quota system," he said.

Rahman pointed out that students are beginning to understand that without reforms, their job prospects remain uncertain. 

"This is the same generation that took to the streets in 2018 for road safety reforms. Their current movement is driven by economic and political deprivation. We must take their concerns and emotions seriously, beyond just the economic challenges," he said.

Jyoti Rahman, director of international affairs at the Sydney Policy Analysis Centre, warned of the potential economic fallout if the current situation persists. 

"Our economy is at risk of rapid decline. Production is being disrupted. During the 1990s mass uprising, our economy was smaller, but now the impact could be much greater," he cautioned.

He also noted that the movement's momentum could lead to a significant drop in remittances, which could create a foreign exchange crisis. 

"This could devalue the taka and lead to inflation. Prolonged political instability will affect reserves and remittances, impacting exchange rates and inflation," Rahman added.

Top News

Forum for Bangladesh Studies / Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos