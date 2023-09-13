Political parties need to create favourable environment for fair election: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

Political parties need to create favourable environment for fair election: CEC

“We always mix up the government and the political party. The differences must be understood. There is no such thing as a government party in the constitution,” said the CEC.

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 06:11 pm
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal. File Photo: TBS
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal. File Photo: TBS

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged political parties to sit together and engage in dialogue to resolve their disputes. 

"I have said this repeatedly - if the politicians do not create a favourable environment, then it will be difficult for us to conduct a free and fair election," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said at a seminar titled "12th National Parliamentary Election: Expectations and Reality" at the Election Commission building on Wednesday (13 September).

He expressed confidence in the government's sincerity and said, "Recently, the government, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has repeatedly promised fair elections… the government has never made this promise before. This is the first time the government has made such a promise."

The chief election commissioner emphasised the government's support for fair elections by pointing out the statements of Law minister, Information and Broadcasting minister, and Telecommunications minister – where all of them used the term "government" not the party, while affirming their commitment to a fair electoral process.

"We always mix up the government and the political party. The differences must be understood. There is no such thing as a government party in the constitution," said the CEC.

He further stated, "Now is a challenging time. There is a crisis - as you [reporters] have pointed out, we also acknowledge it. This crisis must be resolved by the political leaders."

However, the election commission cannot solve the crisis if no one wants to sit with anyone, he added.

Top News

election / CEC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

51m | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

1h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

1h | TBS SPORTS
Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

1h | TBS World