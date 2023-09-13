Political parties need to create favourable environment for fair election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged political parties to sit together and engage in dialogue to resolve their disputes.

"I have said this repeatedly - if the politicians do not create a favourable environment, then it will be difficult for us to conduct a free and fair election," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said at a seminar titled "12th National Parliamentary Election: Expectations and Reality" at the Election Commission building on Wednesday (13 September).

He expressed confidence in the government's sincerity and said, "Recently, the government, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has repeatedly promised fair elections… the government has never made this promise before. This is the first time the government has made such a promise."

The chief election commissioner emphasised the government's support for fair elections by pointing out the statements of Law minister, Information and Broadcasting minister, and Telecommunications minister – where all of them used the term "government" not the party, while affirming their commitment to a fair electoral process.

"We always mix up the government and the political party. The differences must be understood. There is no such thing as a government party in the constitution," said the CEC.

He further stated, "Now is a challenging time. There is a crisis - as you [reporters] have pointed out, we also acknowledge it. This crisis must be resolved by the political leaders."

However, the election commission cannot solve the crisis if no one wants to sit with anyone, he added.