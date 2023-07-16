2 new political parties to get EC registration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:53 pm

2 new political parties to get EC registration

The Election Commission has decided to register two political parties namely Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).

A public notification in this regard will be issued on Monday (17 July), confirmed Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

He said, "A circular concerning the registration of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) would be published in the newspaper tomorrow [Monday] to confirm that both parties adhere to the necessary legal requirements upon re-verification."

"If there is any objection raised by 26 July, the commission will settle those issues and take the next step in this regard," he added.

Earlier, twelve political parties survived the race following primary selection.

Further explaining the process, Jahangir Alam said, "A step-by-step verification of the parties that showed interest to participate in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections was carried out. These parties were evaluated in terms of general requirements like the number of supporters, field office, committees etc."

"Since the two [aforementioned] parties met the conditions, a public notification will be issued before making a final decision on which party will be granted EC registration," he said.

Responding to the cancellation of ten other aspirant parties, he said, "This happened as a result of discrepancies found in the information provided by the 10 parties."

The political parties that didn't make it into the final stage of EC registration include AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gana Adhikar Parishad, Nagrik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party, Bangladesh Labor Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), Democratic Party, and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).

