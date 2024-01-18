Political motives behind misinterpretation of number of MPs: Law minister

There are political motives behind deliberately misinterpreting how many members of parliament (MPs) currently exist, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today.

"Those who are saying that the country now has 648 MPs are misinterpreting the constitution. Such statements are intentionally being made for political motives to confuse people," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat today (18 January).

Referring to articles 56, 123, and 148 of the constitution, Anisul said those making remarks about the number of MPs lack sufficient understanding of these provisions.

He further said, "As the tenure of 11th national parliament will end on 29 January, its members will get state benefits till then."

The law minister further said the newly-elected MPs, who have already taken oath, would receive the state benefits after assuming their offices at the parliament from 30 January.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (17 January), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Bangladesh has a total of 648 sworn members of parliament which is constitutionally illegal.

"At this moment, there are 648 sworn members of parliament in the country, including 350 from the previous polls and 298 from the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls. So, now when the president calls a parliament session, both members of the parliament of a constituency can attend it. But it is constitutionally illegal," said the BNP leader.