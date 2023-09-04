Political Minister at Bangladesh High Commission in UK Nasrin Mukty dies at 49

Nasrin Mukty, political minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in London has died at the age of 49. Photo: Collected

Nasrin Mukty, political minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in London has died at the age of 49.

Offering his condolences, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday (4 September) extended his prayers for the eternal peace of Nasrin's departed soul..

"Despite battling a challenging illness like cancer, Nasrin remained remarkably dedicated to her duties. Her unwavering commitment to her official responsibilities in the face of her illness is truly commendable," said Momen.

In a press release, the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK also expressed deep sadness over the death of Nasrin Mukty.

Nasrin, a member of the BCS 20th Batch Administration Cadre, was suffering from cancer for a long time.

She breathed her last at a London hospital at 10:35 am local time on Monday.

Nasrin, the daughter of the freedom fighter Jalal Uddin (Bir Uttam), is survived by her husband and a daughter.