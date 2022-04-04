Policeman who harassed teacher for wearing teep identified

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 01:08 pm

Policeman who harassed teacher for wearing teep identified

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The policeman who reportedly harassed and teased a female teacher for wearing a teep in the capital has been identified as constable Nazmul Tareq.

Departmental action would be taken against the constable, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police station OC Utpal Barua told The Business Standard.

The Tejgaon College teacher, Dr Lata Samaddar filed a general diary (GD) with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the policeman for harassment and alleged attempt on her life for wearing a "teep".

In the GD filed on 2 April, Dr Lata stated that a man wearing a police uniform verbally abused her for wearing a "teep", near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

"When I protested the harassment, the policeman tried to run me over with his motorcycle. I moved away and tried to save my life. But I fell under the bike and got severely injured," she added.

Dr Lata Samaddar said when she informed the incident to the nearby traffic police officers, they advised her to file a complaint in the police station.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests both online and offline.

Women's activist organisation Naripokkho staged a protest against the harassment incident.

Actor Subarna Mustafa MP, at a point-of-order in the National Parliament Sunday, denounced the reported harassment and said it is a shameful incident for all.

Photo: Collected

