Policeman injured in misfire during eviction drive in capital

A policeman received bullet wound in a misfire during a clash with locals after officials of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) carried out an eviction drive at the capital's Khilgaon Railgate area.

At around 2:00pm on Sunday (21 January), there was an eviction operation in the presence of the police as previously announced under the supervision of the city corporation magistrate, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujit Kumar of Shahjahanpur police station said.

"Locals pelted bricks and stones at the police. Then the police tried to disperse them using tear shells," he added.

"During the incident, constable Mehedi Hasan was hurt in the leg when a policeman's shotgun was fired accidently."

He is currently under treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He said at present, the situation in the area is normal and the evacuation operation is ongoing.

Inspector (Operation) of Shahjahanpur police station Mahidul Islam was also hurt when a brick hit his head during the clash. He is being treated at the Rajarbagh police hospital.