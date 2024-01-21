Policeman injured in misfire during eviction drive in capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

Policeman injured in misfire during eviction drive in capital

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:34 pm
A policeman received a bullet wound in a misfire during a clash with locals after officials of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) carried out an eviction drive at the capital’s Khilgaon Railgate area on 21 Jan. Photo: Collected
A policeman received a bullet wound in a misfire during a clash with locals after officials of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) carried out an eviction drive at the capital’s Khilgaon Railgate area on 21 Jan. Photo: Collected

A policeman received bullet wound in a misfire during a clash with locals after officials of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) carried out an eviction drive at the capital's Khilgaon Railgate area.

At around 2:00pm on Sunday (21 January), there was an eviction operation in the presence of the police as previously announced under the supervision of the city corporation magistrate, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujit Kumar of Shahjahanpur police station said.

"Locals pelted bricks and stones at the police. Then the police tried to disperse them using tear shells," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"During the incident, constable Mehedi Hasan was hurt in the leg when a policeman's shotgun was fired accidently." 

He is currently under treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. 

He said at present, the situation in the area is normal and the evacuation operation is ongoing.

Inspector (Operation) of Shahjahanpur police station Mahidul Islam was also hurt when a brick hit his head during the clash. He is being treated at the Rajarbagh police hospital.

 

Top News

khilgaon / police / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

11h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

7h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

50m | Videos
Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

1h | Videos
Why is a certified helmet important for a bike rider’s safety?

Why is a certified helmet important for a bike rider’s safety?

5m | Videos
Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

5h | Videos