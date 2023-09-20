Police yet to identify top terror Mamun’s attackers

Police have not yet identified or arrested anyone in connection with the attack on three people, including top criminal Tariq Saeed Mamun, near the Bangladesh Government Press area in the capital's Tejgaon.

"We have been conducting intelligence work, CCTV footage analysis, and searches to locate and apprehend the attackers, but there has been no success yet," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Industrial Area zone Assistant Commissioner Arif Raiyan told the Business Standard on Wednesday.

"It was a targeted attack, and the attackers could have been trained and hired criminals," he added.

Mamun is a convict in a case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury and was recently released on bail. He was returning to his home in Moghbazar around 9:30pm on Monday when his car was attacked near the Bangladesh Government Press area.

Following a scuffle, Mamun was left slashed and injured. Two passers-by Bhuban Chandra Shill and Ariful Haque were also shot and stabbed during the indiscriminate attack. Later, they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Bhuvan, who suffered bullet injury in head, was later shifted to a hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area and put on life support.

"According to doctors, Bhuban will be on life support and under observation for 72 hours. Nothing can be said before that," said the victim's sister-in-law Jayshree Rani.

Ranta Rani Shill, the victim's wife, filed the case with Tejgaon Industrial Area police station against seven to eight unidentified assailants.

"Our investigation has so far focused on Mamun's dispute with another jailed top terrorist, Sanjidul Hassan Emon," said Assistant Commissioner Arif.

He claimed that the attack may have been motivated by Mamun's efforts to seize control of criminal activists in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and adjacent areas, which infuriated Emon and caused him to move. They both appeared before the court on September 12 where Emon threatened Mamun.

Detective Branch (DB) of police (Tejgaon division) Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ashraful Islam said that they were investigating in a similar direction, but yet to have any breakthrough.