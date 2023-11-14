Police withdrawn from BNP's Nayapaltan office

Police teams deployed in front of the BNP office in the capital's Nayapaltan were withdrawn on Tuesday (14 November) afternoon.

When contacted, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner for Motijheel Division Hayatul Islam Khan told The Business Standard, "We place police teams and make security arrangements based on the situation.

"Sometimes they [police] stay near the office and sometimes further away."

Since 28 October, police teams have been deployed in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office, however, the teams were moved on Tuesday.

A senior police officer of DMP Motijheel division said they would take legal actions if they find any accused or suspect of violence cases near the party office.

Earlier in the day, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said BNP activists themselves have locked their central office in Nayapaltan although there have been no restrictions on them entering the office.

Speaking to the media, the DMP commissioner said, "If BNP comes to reopen their Nayapaltan office we wouldn't bar them from doing that."

Talking about the police presence at the BNP headquarters, he said, "We have stationed police in front of the BNP headquarters for a month to ensure security. However, they are free to access their office at any time."

Clarifying the situation regarding the locked office, Habibur Rahman said, "The padlock on their Nayapaltan office was not placed by us but by BNP activists. They have been notably absent from the office lately and they would know the reasons better."

BNP's Nayapaltan office remained locked since 28 October when the party held a rally in the capital which was marred by violence. The rally - called to push home the party's demand of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began. Many vehicles were torched and two people, including a police constable, were left dead in the clashes.