Action against anyone attempting to incite violence during BNP's 28 Oct rally: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said that DMP will take decisive action against anyone attempting to incite violence during BNP's rally on 28 October.

He said this while responding to questions from reporters at the Uttara Metro Rail Station after inspecting the activities of the MRT police, responsible for metro rail security.

Habibur Rahman said, "Bangladesh is a democratic country, and according to the constitution, political parties have the right to peacefully organise political events, processions, and gatherings.In such instances, the police are responsible for providing security. However, if anyone attempts to exploit the 28 October programme as a pretext for violence, and pose a threat to the lives and properties of Dhaka's 2.24 crore residents, DMP will take strict measures to maintain law and order."

Addressing rumours surrounding BNP's programme on 28 October, he noted that there are groups with vested interests disseminating false information to mislead the public.

"These rumours extend beyond the October 28 event and are being propagated on various social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.We believe the people of Dhaka and the entire country will remain vigilant against rumours. Electronic and print media will have to play a crucial role. We will dispel misinformation and ensure the safety of lives and property," the DMP chief said.

Regarding the threat of violence, he mentioned that similar incidents occurred in 2013/14, not only in Dhaka but across the entire country.

"During those times, the Bangladesh police thwarted them and defeated the terrorists. In the future, the people and the police will unite against any such attempt, Inshallah," he added.

BNP will hold a grand rally in the capital on 28 October as part of the party's final phase of ongoing movement against the government.