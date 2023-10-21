Action against anyone attempting to incite violence during BNP's 28 Oct rally: DMP Commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

Action against anyone attempting to incite violence during BNP's 28 Oct rally: DMP Commissioner

He notes that there are groups with vested interests disseminating false information to mislead the public

UNB
21 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said that DMP will take decisive action against anyone attempting to incite violence during BNP's rally on 28 October.

He said this while responding to questions from reporters at the Uttara Metro Rail Station after inspecting the activities of the MRT police, responsible for metro rail security.

Habibur Rahman said, "Bangladesh is a democratic country, and according to the constitution, political parties have the right to peacefully organise political events, processions, and gatherings.In such instances, the police are responsible for providing security. However, if anyone attempts to exploit the 28 October programme as a pretext for violence, and pose a threat to the lives and properties of Dhaka's 2.24 crore residents, DMP will take strict measures to maintain law and order."

Addressing rumours surrounding BNP's programme on 28 October, he noted that there are groups with vested interests disseminating false information to mislead the public.

"These rumours extend beyond the October 28 event and are being propagated on various social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.We believe the people of Dhaka and the entire country will remain vigilant against rumours. Electronic and print media will have to play a crucial role. We will dispel misinformation and ensure the safety of lives and property," the DMP chief said.

Regarding the threat of violence, he mentioned that similar incidents occurred in 2013/14, not only in Dhaka but across the entire country.

"During those times, the Bangladesh police thwarted them and defeated the terrorists. In the future, the people and the police will unite against any such attempt, Inshallah," he added.

BNP will hold a grand rally in the capital on 28 October as part of the party's final phase of ongoing movement against the government.

Top News / Politics

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

15m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

10m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World