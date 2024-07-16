Police will find youth who opened fire in DU campus: DMP

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 10:16 pm






Police put barricade as quota protesters took position in front of vice chancellor&#039;s office this evening. Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Police put barricade as quota protesters took position in front of vice chancellor's office this evening. Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

The youth who opened fire in Dhaka University area will be found, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner (Traffic) SM Mehedi Hasan said today (16 July).

In response to questions from journalists near the Jagannath Hall centring the person seen shooting a weapon in the university area on Monday, Hasan also said various units of the police are looking for him. 

"We came to the campus to ensure no one is involved in criminal offences. Nothing violating the law happened once police arrived," he said.

He said the police were working to prevent any further incident in the university.

When asked how long the police will stay on campus, the joint commissioner said the force would stay as long as necessary. 
 

