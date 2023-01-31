Police warn against ‘provocative’ publications in Ekushey Book Fair

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have warned that strong action will be taken against "provocative" publications in Amar Ekushey Book Fair which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, said DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

The Detective Branch (DB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) will monitor physically to ensure no "provocative" books are published and through cyber surveillance, they will ensure no "provocative" statement is made on social media centring the book fair, the DMP officer told the media after inspecting the security measures in the fairground on Tuesday.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the fair venue as well as in surrounding areas. Besides, 1,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the overall security of the fair. There will be a control room in the fair too, said Faruq adding that there is no specific security threat centring the fair.

"This year, we took three-tier security measures so that no unwanted and untoward incident occurs like previous years," he added.

He also said that if any author or publisher worries about their security or feels threatened, police will keep watching on them.

Visitors have to go through security archways to enter the venue at Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan. There will be parking facilities inside Suhrawardy Udyan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the month-long fair on Wednesday.

Regarding provocative publications, Mujahidul Islam, member secretary of the book fair organising committee, said that there is a seven-member task force to scrutinize and stop publications which might hurt the nationhood, state, language and Bengali culture.

Regarding the recent criticism over not allowing Adarsha Publication any stall in the fair allegedly for publishing "dissent" books, the DMP chief said that they had meetings with Bangla Academy authorities, organisers of the book fair, authors, publishers and booksellers association.

He also said that the decision is not a violation of freedom of expression.

Earlier, the Bangla Academy said that it would not allocate a stall to Adarsha Publication in the book fair due to its publication titled "Bangalir Mediocrity'r Sandhane" written by Faham Abdus Salam for violating guidelines.