Police visits Dr Yunus' village home in Ctg, questions locals about his personal life

Sources at Madunaghat police outpost said the visit was made after Bangladesh Police’s District Special Branch sought information on Yunus. 

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 08:52 pm
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

Police have visited Nobel Laureate Dr Professor Muhammad Yunus' village home in Chattogram's Hathazari seeking information related to his personal life, including about his children, their residence, etc.

"Ali Azam, assistant sub-inspector [ASI] of the Madunaghat police outpost under Hathazari police station went to Yunus's village home Naju Miya Hat on 3 September," Mohammad Mohiuddin, in-charge of the police outpost, told The Business Standard.

"The visit was part of a regular process," he added.

Sources at Madunaghat said the visit was made after Bangladesh Police's District Special Branch sought information on Yunus. 

However, when contacted, the ASI refused to make any comments regarding the issue. 

Besides, a phone call to Hathazari police station Inspector Md Amir Hossen went unanswered. 

Meanwhile, locals said the police questioned residents adjacent to Yunus' house in Hathazari about how many children he has, what he does, who lives in his home in the village, where he lives in Dhaka, where he studies, etc. 

Naju Mia Hat local Manjur Ali said he was asked these questions, alongside other locals.

Bangladesh / Yunus / Hathazari / police

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

