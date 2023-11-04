Police withdrawn from outside BNP's Nayapaltan office after a week

The policemen that were stationed at the main gate of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan since October 28 have finally been withdrawn.

"There is no longer any restriction on BNP leaders and activists accessing the office," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarker said on Saturday (4 October).

He disclosed this development during a discussion with reporters at his office today.

A heavy police deployment was enforced the night after clashes erupted between members of the ruling party Awami League, police, and BNP during the latter's grand rally outside the BNP Nayapaltan office on 28 October.