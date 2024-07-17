Police urge peaceful environment amid quota reform protests

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 11:15 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Police
Logo of Bangladesh Police

Amidst the ongoing quota reform protests leading to clashes in various parts of the country, Bangladesh Police have urged everyone to maintain a peaceful environment by respecting the law.

According to a statement signed by Inamul Haq Sagar, Superintendent of Police, Media, and Public Relations at Police Headquarters, the police have exercised patience and tolerance in handling the situation.

The statement emphasizes that creating "anarchic situations under the guise of demands" undermines law and order, disrupts public safety, and harms property, which is unacceptable.

The statement further asserts that spreading various rumours through social media with the malicious intent of deteriorating law and order amid the current quota movement is condemnable. It calls on everyone to refrain from spreading baseless and provocative rumors.

Additionally, the statement urges all to uphold lawfulness and reject violent acts, striving instead to create a peaceful environment conducive to the rule of law.
 
 

Bangladesh police / Quota reform / Bangladesh

