Police uniform, logo set to change: Sources

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:38 am

The decision was made after a series of meetings within the force and with the Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain

Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected

The uniform and logo of Bangladesh Police are set to be changed, according to several sources at the Police Headquarters.

The decision has been taken to transform the image of the police force as more people-friendly in the wake of the recent student movement.

"After the deadly violence and the student-led mass uprising, the current uniform will not be suitable and preferable for regular police duty," a police official familiar with the matter told The Business Standard yesterday (11 August) on condition of anonymity.

"Police need to be people-friendly first. They have to get close to the public. That's why police uniform and logo changes were proposed from the middle ranks and lower order in their 11-point demand," said the official.

The decision was made after a series of meetings within the force and with the Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain.

Earlier on the day, Police Superintendent Zahidul Islam, the main coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Central Coordination Committee of Bangladesh Police, said members of Bangladesh Police, who are observing a work abstention to push home their 11-point demand, will rejoin work from today (12 August).

"The police, as a disciplined force, cannot wage movements," he said.

"We were on work abstention to push forth our demands. But the home affairs adviser promised to form an independent police commission. With this promise in mind, we will carry out symbolic duties tonight," Zahidul said.

Bangladesh police

