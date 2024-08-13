Police uniform, logo to be changed; committee formed

In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS

The uniform and logo of Bangladesh Police will be changed as per the 11-point demands of the Police Force Reform Movement-2024.

A committee was formed by the inspector general of police (IGP) on Monday (12 August) for making the necessary reforms in the police department.

During a meeting yesterday with Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser of Home Affairs a decision was made regarding the change in the colour of the Bangladesh Police uniform and the selection of a new logo.

The Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ataul Kibria will chair the committee.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a proposal for introducing a new colour and design for the uniform.

The members of the committee have also been instructed to submit their opinions/reports within the next seven working days.

