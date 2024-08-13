Police uniform, logo to be changed; committee formed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 12:55 pm

Related News

Police uniform, logo to be changed; committee formed

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 12:55 pm
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS
In response to the ongoing quota movement, police have increased their presence around Dhaka University on Wednesday (17 July) to prevent any potential violence. Photo: TBS

The uniform and logo of Bangladesh Police will be changed as per the 11-point demands of the Police Force Reform Movement-2024.

A committee was formed by the inspector general of police (IGP) on Monday (12 August) for making the necessary reforms in the police department. 

During a meeting yesterday with Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser of Home Affairs a decision was made regarding the change in the colour of the Bangladesh Police uniform and the selection of a new logo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ataul Kibria will chair the committee.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a proposal for introducing a new colour and design for the uniform. 

The members of the committee have also been instructed to submit their opinions/reports within the next seven working days.
 

Top News

Bangladesh police / police / Police uniform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos