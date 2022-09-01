Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told the Parliament that police have the right to protect themselves when they come under attack.

"Won't the police have the right to protect themselves when they come under attack just because they are police? Their remarks seem that they (police) can do nothing even after bombs, sticks and brickbats are hurled toward them or they come under gun attack," she said.

Hasina made the remarks as opposition BNP MP Rumeen Farhana earlier claimed in the House that the party's recent protest programmes came under attacks in different places including Bhola contrary to the PM's clear instructions.

The premier said police did nothing where BNP's movement and programmes were peaceful.

"It is normal that opposition parties will wage movement. Yes, I told police to do nothing. It is right. But the police said (did) nothing first. If a man comes under attack, that person has the right to protection, let alone police," she said.

Hasina, also the Leader of the House, was delivering her valedictory speech in the 19th session of the current parliament.

She said she promised that no one would say anything in case of peaceful procession and movement. "Where the programmes are peaceful, no one would anything there," she said.

She said BNP men try to go for attack or create a situation for media coverage.

Criticising a section of media and opposition parties, the PM said they are spreading frustration in recent times as if everything is going to be destroyed. "But they (critics) are in good condition."

Referring to a recent report of the World Bank, she said Bangladesh is not at food risk. The IMF also in its evaluation on 16 August remarked that Bangladesh is in no crisis, she added.