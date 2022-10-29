Police successfully thwarting crimes following common people’s suggestions: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 09:48 pm

Police successfully thwarting crimes following common people's suggestions: IGP

Currently, over 9.47 lakh community police members are working across the country

The law enforcers are thwarting crimes with great success following the common people's suggestions received under the community policing programme, said the police.

"Under the community policing programme, we are working together with the motto 'Police are the people, people are the police.' Currently an 'Open House Day' is observed every month in every police station across the country, where common people talk directly to police officers about their problems," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at a programme yesterday at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on the occasion of the Community Policing Day 2022.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said, "Through community policing, we can find out how well the common people are getting services from the police stations, the most common crimes in an area, and their causes. The police are taking actions following the common people's advice."

He said currently, over 9.47 lakh community police members are working in 54,718 committees across the country to implement the ongoing community policing programme in all districts, railways, highways, industrial police and metropolitan units of the Bangladesh Police.

The IGP said ordinary people should come forward to fight crime. The police and the people must work together to suppress crime in society to maintain peace and order.

At the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "The task of community policing is to identify criminals before crimes are organised in a society and to collect information about criminals. We have been 100% successful in this regard."

"Child marriages and eve teasing have decreased a lot in society as a result of community policing activities. There are still some challenges. We need to do more on drug control."

The minister said, "When we were faced with a difficult problem in combating militancy and terrorism, the prime minister called upon the people from all walks of life to stand against such activities.

"Consequently, people of all classes and professions stood against militancy from their respective places. During that time we saw phenomenal success. Nothing is impossible when you get people by your side."

Outgoing Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam said, "I considered the job as worship. I have not taken any unfair advantage from anywhere in my working life."

Addressing the home minister, Md Shafiqul Islam said, "I will never forget your blessings throughout my career. Salute and respect to you for the support you have given to a government official to perform his duties."

As part of observing the Community Policing Day, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters organised a colourful rally that circled various roads in the city and stopped at the Rajarbagh Police Line.

 

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

