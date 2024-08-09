Police stay absent defying order, remain firm on 11 demands

The DMP HQ in Dhaka. The premises vacant without any security on 6 August. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Despite orders from the police headquarters and the new inspector general of police, many field officers and unit members did not report for duty on Thursday.

Most police offices in Dhaka, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters, the police headquarters, the Detective Branch, and the Criminal Investigation Department, were mostly empty, despite the new police chief's call for all officers to be present by 6pm.

After Inspector General Md Mainul Islam took office the day before, he was busy on Thursday welcoming interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and meeting with armed forces chiefs.

Amid this, tensions continued as lower-ranked officers clashed with senior officials who demanded their presence. The new IGP, faced heavy criticism from officers when he went to visit Rajarbagh police lines on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, police across the country continued their unrest with demonstrations, citing "No Safety, No Duty" and presenting an 11-point demand.

Several protesting policemen told TBS last night that they want immediate reforms, including a politics-free police force.

They said the situation remains tense, with many top officials, including those affiliated with the Awami League, going into hiding. They accused those officials of leaving them in a confrontational position with the public and demanded accountability for the violence.

Earlier, police personnel from various districts across the country staged demonstrations with 11-point demand.

Their 11-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased and injured officials and government employment for one family member.

They also want a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for any duty exceeding eight hours.

Besides, the police officers demanded to increase annual casual leave from 20 days to 60 days in line with other forces, or provide financial benefits for unused leave if leave is not possible.

Another key demand was to reform and modernise the existing Police Act and Police Regulations to ensure subordinate officers' and employees' dignity and rights.

Sylhet police on strike

In Sylhet, members of the Sylhet District and Metropolitan Police went on strike on Thursday.

BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said service activities resumed at all six city police stations, but a visit to the Kotwali Police Station revealed it was locked and empty.

Later in the afternoon, a few police officers were stationed there, and BNP leaders also visited.

The protesting police members chanted slogans including "At this moment, police reform is needed" and "the police force is needed, the police will be there for the people."

Tensions escalated when lower-ranked police members clashed with Residential Inspector Md Mofazzal Hossain, who opposed the protest. The situation was eventually brought under control with assistance from the army.

Committee to address demands

A six-member committee has been formed to ensure the swift implementation of the demands raised by the police officers.

Police personnel of various ranks met with IGP Mainul at the Police Headquarters on Thursday and presented various proposals.

This committee will discuss with all concerned parties and take necessary measures to recommend the provision of compensation to the families of deceased police personnel, provide proper medical treatment to injured police personnel, and implement their proposals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army, alongside other armed forces and law enforcement agencies, have decided to take strict action to stop the ongoing anarchy, arson attacks, and destructive activities across the country.

The meeting also discussed starting the activities of all police stations in the country with the help of the army within the next 24 hours. In a statement, the Army called for everyone's cooperation in this regard.