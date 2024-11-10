Police set up checkposts at Aminbazar entry point ahead of AL rally in Dhaka

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 12:06 pm

Checkposts not centred around any specific political party's activities, say police

Checkposts not centred around any specific political party's activities, say police

Police search Dhaka-bound vehicles in its checkposts at the Aminbazar entrance of Dhaka ahead of the rally called by Awami League on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Police have set up checkposts at the Aminbazar entrance of Dhaka and have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound vehicles since last night (9 November), ahead of the rally called by the Awami League on "Noor Hossain Day."

No arrests or detentions were reported at the checkpost as of filing this report at 11am.

Meanwhile, police claimed the search operation is not centred around any specific political party's activities but rather is part of a regular campaign against drugs and to prevent any ill-intended activities from being carried out by those entering the capital.

"The checkpoint and search operation are being conducted as part of our regular activities. Our operations mainly focus on combating drugs and illegal weapons," said Abdullah, inspector of Savar Model police station. 

"This checkpoint or search operation is not being conducted with the Awami League's programme in mind," he added, emphasising that no search operation is targeted specifically at any political party's activities.

Visiting the checkpost area this morning, it was seen that over a hundred police officers were on duty at the checkpost in front of the Mofid-E-Am School. 

Alongside the police, army members were also present in the checkpoint area.

Various vehicles heading towards Dhaka were stopped at the checkpoint for searches. When deemed suspicious, police officers stopped cars and white microbuses to inquire about the passengers' destinations and identities.

