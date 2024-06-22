BFUJ, DUJ express concern over Police Service Association statement

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today (22 June) expressed concern over the statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association regarding the recent media reports on the corruption of former and current members of the Bangladesh Police.

Yesterday, the Bangladesh Police Service Association issued a statement condemning what it describes as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

In a joint statement today, BFUJ and DUJ said, "Recently, the media has published the details of the huge and unusual wealth of some powerful current and former government officials in the country. We believe that responsible journalists are publishing only verifiable facts by verifying the information, documents, and not for any particular purpose."

"But we think that the language in which some leaders and some organisations are reacting after the publication of these news is a threat to independent journalism," it added.

The Police Service Association's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) investigation into the assets of former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following a number of media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There were also media reports recently on allegations of graft against ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.