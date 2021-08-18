Police seizes 63,000 pcs yaba, half kg crystal meth from Dhaka; 9 arrested

Police have seized 63,000 pieces of yaba and half a kilogramme of crystal meth, street name Ice, and arrested nine people in separate drives at Mohammadpur and Jatrabari of the capital Dhaka.

The arrestees are Nazimuddin, Abbasuddin, Nasiruddin, Md Hossain, Sanjit Das, Shiuli Akhter, Kohinoor Begum, Rashida Begum and Moushumi Akhter.

AKM Hafiz Akter, head of the DMP's intelligence department, said in a press briefing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Center on Mintoo Road that the detective branch, led by DB Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Mashiur Rahman, made the recovery and arrests during a drive.

He also added that ice was being smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar and then truck drivers transported it to Cumilla, from where drug dealers carried those to the capital using private cars.

DMP Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhter said that the people selling and buying yaba also sold ice. There are both sellers and buyers among the arrestees.

DMP will interrogate and arrest the main smuggler.

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner, DB who conducted the whole operation, confirmed that cases had been filed against the arrestees in Mirpur and Mohammadpur police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.

Police is trying to bring the whole drug cartel operating in Chittagong and Cox's Bazaar under the law.