Police seize 8.4 kg heroin worth Tk8.4cr in Rajshahi, suspects flee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 03:32 pm

Representational image of heroin.
Representational image of heroin.

Police have confiscated 8.4 kilogrammes of heroin, valued at approximately Tk8.4 crore, in an overnight raid at Madarpur of Rajshahi.

"We carried out the seizure in an overnight operation on Saturday between  11pm to 3am led by Godagari police station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Matin. It was based on an intelligence report, and it led us to a farmhouse in Madarpur Dimbhanga village, right under the jurisdiction of Godagari Model Police Station in Rajshahi,"  said District Police Superintendent Saifur Rahman in a press briefing on Sunday (28 January).

The heroin was discovered in specially protected plastic shopping bags buried under piles of sand in various locations inside the farmhouse, the police super said.

He said the owner of the farmhouse, Faridul Islam, and the caretaker Sohel Rana, along with an unidentified associate, managed to escape by jumping over the walls of the property after noticing the presence of the police.

"The heroin was sourced from the India-Bangladesh border by Faridul Islam, Sohel and others involved in its collection and storage at the farmhouse. They had the intention to sell it at various locations across the country later," the police official further said.

Efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing, he added.

