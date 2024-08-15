Police to seek remand for Palak, Tuku and Saikat

Former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku (L) and former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak (R)

Police is set to seek remand for former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat.

They will be presented in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court today (15 August) evening, confirmed an official of the detective branch of police on condition of anonymity.

All three of them were arrested from the Nikunja residential area of the capital yesterday (14 August).

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, they were hiding in the residential area. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them in a murder case filed at Paltan police station.