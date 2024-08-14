Police to seek remand for Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman today

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:54 pm

They were arrested from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

Design: TBS Creative
Police will seek remand for the duo-Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman today.

However, the number of days is not yet certain, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police official told TBS.

The duo would be taken to court within 2pm.

Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were taken into custody, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official said yesterday (13 August).

Earlier in the evening, they were arrested from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

They were arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan confirmed to The Business Standard yesterday (13 August).

