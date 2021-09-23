Police seek fresh 5-day remand for Evaly CEO Rassel

police have again sought a five-day remand for e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel in a case filed with the court.

Abdullah Al Masum, assistant commissioner of Dhanmondi Zone, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The latest case was filed by one Muzahidur Rahman with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday for not getting an air-conditioner from the company in spite of paying the full price.

Accepting the case, the court asked Dhanmondi police station to file it as a first information report (FIR).

Rassel was produced before the court Thursday after completion of a one-day remand in the case filed with Dhanmondi Model Police Station. His wife Shamima was sent to jail.

during interrogation, Rassel told police that if he is released quickly, he would be able to pay off debts of around Tk950 crore to customers and businessmen.

He also denied the issuance of any death threat to a businessman, the investigation officials informed TBS on Wednesday, citing interrogation of Rassel in police custody.

Rassel, managing director of Evaly, claimed that he did not siphon off any money out of the country.

Meanwhile, the High Court has banned the sale and transfer of assets of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

Earlier, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rassel and Shamima on 16 September in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam placed the couple on three-day remand on 18 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal action against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the commerce ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.