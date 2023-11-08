Police seek to buy 90 more pickups

The Bangladesh Police has requested the purchase of 90 more double-cabin pickups ahead of the upcoming national elections.

The Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the Finance Division on Monday, requesting Tk50.75 crore for the purchase of the vehicles.

Earlier, on 1 October, the Finance Division approved the purchase of 82 vehicles, including 50 police-version motorcycles (150cc), four jeeps, and 28 double cabin pickups, for the Bangladesh Police at a cost of Tk19.25 crore.

On 2 July, a directive was issued to stop the purchase of all types of vehicles (motor vehicles, water vehicles, aircraft) under the operational and development budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year to save government expenditure.

However, the circular stated that "there is an opportunity to spend with the approval of the Finance Division in case of replacement of motor vehicles that are more than 10 years old."

Different ministries are taking advantage of this opportunity to purchase vehicles. In October, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the Ministry of Public Administration's proposal to purchase 261 vehicles for district commissioners (DCs) and upazila executive officers (UNOs).

The Finance Division later suspended the decision to purchase these vehicles due to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis. The Local Government Division also approved the purchase of 31 vehicles, including mini trucks and water bowsers, for Gazipur City Corporation. However, that decision was also suspended.

The letter sent by the Public Security Division to the Finance Division states that Tk70 crore has been allocated in the budget for the current fiscal year of 2023-24 for the purchase of vehicles for the police.

Of this, the Finance Division approved the purchase of 82 vehicles of various types for Tk19.25 crore. Police headquarters now want to purchase 90 pick-ups with the remaining Tk50.75 crore allocated in the budget.

The police headquarters stated that they currently have 3,079 double cabin pickups, 616 jeeps, 165 prisoner vans, and 6,921 motorcycles. However, they need more vehicles in each category.

The police headquarters also said that they have 265 fewer double cabin pickups than approved of.

In the letter, it was also stated that the shortage of vehicles for the police has been a long-standing problem. Of those used earlier, 1,988 vehicles, including 409 double cabin pickups, were sold at auction after being declared old, dilapidated, and unfit for use.

In addition, a proposal was sent to the home ministry this year to declare 738 more vehicles as unfit. Of these, there are also 124 double-cabin pickups. The majority of the double-cabin pickups that are currently available were made before 2010.

There is only one double cabin pickup in 97 police stations. It is impossible to ensure law and order and provide services to the people in any way with this.

With the 12th national parliamentary elections on the way, it is necessary to increase the operational capacity of each unit to maintain law and order, conduct operational activities, and deal with law and order during the pre-election and post-election periods, the proposal added.