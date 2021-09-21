Police seek 7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and chairman Shamima Nasrin with RAB members photographed after arrest. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Police sought seven days remand for e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, chairman of the company on Tuesday in a case filed with Dhanmondi police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Dhanmondi Zone) Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Masum confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Dhanmondi Police Station Sub Inspector Nazmul Huda, who is also the investigating officer of a case filed by a supplier against them with the station, sought their remand to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Gulshan Police Station produced them before the court after three days remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin on Thursday (16 September) in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam sent the couple on three days remand on 18 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.