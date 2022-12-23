Police scale up security ahead of AL council Saturday, dismiss security threat

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq Friday said they have scaled up security ahead of the 22nd national council of the Awami League (AL) in the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital Saturday.

He, however, dismissed any security threat surrounding the council which is likely to see the participation of "more than one lakh leaders and activists" of the ruling party.

The DMP commissioner was speaking with the media after visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan Friday.

The security arrangements in the area were made keeping Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mind, he said.

"The prime minister survived many attempts on her life in the past. So, we have beefed up security and vigilance this time," Golam Faruq added.

About the escape of two convicted militants from a Dhaka court on November 20, he said: "They will be arrested soon. We have been able to identify their associates already. We will arrest the rest of them soon."

"There is no terrorist threat (in the country now)," the DMP commissioner added.