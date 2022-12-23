Police scale up security ahead of AL council Saturday, dismiss security threat

Bangladesh

UNB
23 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

Police scale up security ahead of AL council Saturday, dismiss security threat

UNB
23 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 05:09 pm
Police scale up security ahead of AL council Saturday, dismiss security threat

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq Friday said they have scaled up security ahead of the 22nd national council of the Awami League (AL) in the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital Saturday.

He, however, dismissed any security threat surrounding the council which is likely to see the participation of "more than one lakh leaders and activists" of the ruling party.

The DMP commissioner was speaking with the media after visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan Friday.

The security arrangements in the area were made keeping Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mind, he said.

"The prime minister survived many attempts on her life in the past. So, we have beefed up security and vigilance this time," Golam Faruq added.

About the escape of two convicted militants from a Dhaka court on November 20, he said: "They will be arrested soon. We have been able to identify their associates already. We will arrest the rest of them soon."

"There is no terrorist threat (in the country now)," the DMP commissioner added.

Top News

DMP / AL council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

7h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

8h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

8h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

2h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

40m | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

21h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards