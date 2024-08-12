Police return to streets to control traffic, law and order

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 11:45 am

Police have returned to control traffic on city streets. The photo was taken from Bijoy Soroni area. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
After a work abstention for a week, members of the police have started to return to their workplaces following a call from the home affairs adviser of the interim government.

Some policemen seemed very cheerful after joining the office.

"Where would you stay? This is my work and identity, so to be here again is a blessing," a constable said.

Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic zone, told TBS that his office was vandalised and it has not been fixed yet.

"But we're back. It will not be easy to run the office under open sky, but we're here," he added.

There were attacks on police stations all over the country following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Since then, police members were abstaining from work, citing safety concerns.

Police have started to control traffic on city streets. The photo was taken from Farmgate area. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain.
Yesterday, Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain asked police to return to their respective police stations within Thursday.

He said that the government will consider any police personnel who do not report for duty by the upcoming Thursday as unwilling to continue working.

Police controlling traffic on city streets. Photo: TBS.
"Besides, he has agreed to a decision to set up an independent police commission to oversee policing activities," said Inspector Zahidul Islam, the main coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Central Coordination Committee of Bangladesh Police.

Convinced by this assurance, police members have started to return to work from Monday.

The most damaged police station in Rajshahi city was Boalia police station. According to Officer In-Charge (Investigation) of the station Amirul Islam, police have returned there too.

"All kinds of non-operational activities including lodging general diaries and cases have started. But operational activities are yet to resume," said Amirul.

Visiting the police station, our correspondent found that police members were working in civilian dresses.

Police members have started working in stations of rajshahi city. Photo: TBS.
