Police rescues 3 Bangladeshi woman from India, arrests trafficker

Three Bangladeshi women have been rescued from India's Ahmedabad.

They were allegedly trafficked from Bangladesh. Indian police also arrested one Bangladeshi man in this incident.

According to police, a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad Police raided a flat at Satyam Awas Yojana society in Vastral of Ramol on Wednesday night, and found three women allegedly detained in the house after being trafficked from Bangladesh, reports The Indian Express.

The arrestee was identified as Bangladeshi national Milton Sheikh, 37, who had rented the house and allegedly trafficked the three women for prostitution.

According to police, Sheikh was earlier deported back to Bangladesh as he was illegally staying in India without a VISA passport. However, the accused gained entry in India again through illegal means, police said.

The rescued women were Nazma Khan, 24, Sabina Sheikh, 30 and Zumur, 30.

"The three women told the police that they were trafficked from Bangladesh to India earlier this year by Milton Sheikh to work as sex workers," said a senior police official in DCB, Ahmedabad.