Police requested info from foreign countries on BB reserve heist: CID chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

Police requested info from foreign countries on BB reserve heist: CID chief

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:35 pm
Police requested info from foreign countries on BB reserve heist: CID chief

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has sought information from 3-4 countries regarding the theft of Bangladesh Bank foreign reserve, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said today.

"We have sought information in writing to three or four countries that have links with the reserves theft incident," he said in response to a question from journalists at a press conference held at the CID headquarters in the capital.

Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

"CID is ready to submit the charge sheet in court as soon as CID gets access to the requested information," Mohammad Ali Miah added.

Top News

Mohammad Ali Miah / CID / central bank reserve heist / reserve heist case / Reserve Heist / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

3h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

4h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

4h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

16h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka