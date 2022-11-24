Police requested info from foreign countries on BB reserve heist: CID chief

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has sought information from 3-4 countries regarding the theft of Bangladesh Bank foreign reserve, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said today.

"We have sought information in writing to three or four countries that have links with the reserves theft incident," he said in response to a question from journalists at a press conference held at the CID headquarters in the capital.

Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

"CID is ready to submit the charge sheet in court as soon as CID gets access to the requested information," Mohammad Ali Miah added.