Police to remain alert during Eid: DMP commissioner

BSS
18 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:17 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khandkar Golam Faruq on Tuesday said police will remain alert round-the-clock in order to ensure the overall security of markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Businessmen should keep constant contact with local police regarding the overall security of their markets," he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with businessmen at the DMP headquarters in Dhaka.

"Moreover, you [traders] can install IP cameras in the markets to monitor the market from home," he said during the meeting conducted by Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar.  

Senior police officials, representatives from the intelligence agencies, special branch and fire service, as well as leaders of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Bangladesh Jewelry Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association and FBCCI were present in the meeting.

The DMP commissioner underscored the need for ensuring fire safety arrangements in every market beside taking necessary preparations to extinguish fire.

There should be a detailed plan so that fire fighters can easily enter into the fire-affected markets, he added.

Use of old electric cables, fake, cheap and substandard electronic products is the main cause of fire incidents, he opined, advising the businessmen to use standard electronics devices to avoid fire risk and install CCTV cameras in the markets for proper vigilance.

