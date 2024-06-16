Police recovers Tk46 lakh stolen from businessman, one arrested

Police recovers Tk46 lakh stolen from businessman, one arrested

The recovery came following a series of operations in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur

The arrestee Rubel. Photo: UNB
The arrestee Rubel. Photo: UNB

Sutrapur Police Station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recovered Tk46.2 lakh stolen from businessman Shawkat Hossain Sumon.

The recovery came following a series of operations in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur, leading to the arrest of the primary suspect, driver Rubel, 36.

The incident began on 12 June 2024, when Sumon, aged 41, visited the CMM court in Old Dhaka to attend a hearing. He was carrying Tk52 lakh in cash intended for his hospital employees' salaries. Sumon left the money in his car and went to have breakfast at Star Hotel and Restaurant on Johnson Road. Seizing the opportunity, Rubel, the driver, fled with the money.

Despite extensive searches, Sumon was unable to locate Rubel. On the night of 14 June 2024, he filed a complaint at the Sutrapur Police Station. Later, police launched operations and arrest Rubel in Cox's Bazar. Based on Rubel's information, further raids in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur resulted in the recovery of Tk46.2 lakh in cash.

Expressing his gratitude, Sumon stated, "I am extremely happy with the assistance of the police. I never thought I would get my money back so quickly. I will be grateful to the police for my entire life."

Assistant Police Commissioner of Kotwali Zone, Nazrul Islam, commented, "We started the operation as soon as we received the complaint from the plaintiff. We were able to arrest the accused and recover Tk46.2 lakh in cash."

Deputy Police Commissioner Md Mahbub-uz-Zaman added, "We have already handed over the accused Rubel to the court. The operation is ongoing to recover the remaining money."

