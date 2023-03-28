Police recovers severed hand from dustbin in Chattogram

Police recovered a severed hand from a dustbin in Khulshi area of Chattogram city on Tuesday (March 28) morning.

"City corporation cleaners found the severed hand wrapped in a bandage while cleaning a dustbin at Dhebar Par area near Zakir Hossain Road in Khulshi. The hand was amputated from the elbow," said Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of the Khulshi police station.

"It may have been disposed of in the dustbin along with clinical waste from a nearby hospital. We are investigating the matter," he said.

According to police, the hand is currently kept in the forensic morgue of Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Whose hand it is, has not been identified yet.