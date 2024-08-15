Police recover lost bag of money left in CNG in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Chattogram police have recovered a bag full of money that had been accidentally left behind in a CNG auto-rickshaw by a businessman.

"When we were informed about the missing bag containing Tk2 lakh. We immediately used technological resources to track it down," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bayezid Bostami Police Station Sanjoy Kumar Sinha told The Business Standard today (15 August).

"We first traced the auto-rickshaw by checking CCTV footage and then searched the vehicle registration plate number of auto-rickshaw on our 'My auto-rickshaw is safe App'.

"Later, we called the driver, who is an honest person, to return the bag intact today. The bag was later handed over to the victim," the OC added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the victim Ziaul Haque, an electronic goods trader of Chandranagar area, returned home and realised that he had left the bag in the auto-rickshaw.

Upon discovering, Ziaul promptly informed the Bayezid Bostami police, who quickly took action.

